Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $339.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

