Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPYG stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.