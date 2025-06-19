Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.