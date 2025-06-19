Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $274,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

