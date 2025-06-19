Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,264 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.