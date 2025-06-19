Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 668 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5%

IAU stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.