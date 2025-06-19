Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after buying an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

