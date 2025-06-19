HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $490.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.66 and its 200 day moving average is $368.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. CICC Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

