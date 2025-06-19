Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

