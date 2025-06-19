Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:UBER opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.