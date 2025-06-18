Warner Financial Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Warner Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

