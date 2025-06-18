Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boeing by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

