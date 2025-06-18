Puzo Michael J Acquires 437 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 2.3% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of XYL opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.