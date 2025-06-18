Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

