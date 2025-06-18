Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 214.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

