Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Drops By 42.0%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VLYPP opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

