Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 1.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

