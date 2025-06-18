Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

