Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

