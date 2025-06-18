JBR Co Financial Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 76,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6%

DUK stock opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

