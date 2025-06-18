Clayton Financial Group LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

