SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

