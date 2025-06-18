Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 795 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Perspectives Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

