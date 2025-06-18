The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Stake Lowered by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Get Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.8%

BK stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.