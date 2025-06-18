Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 1025345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

