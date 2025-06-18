Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

