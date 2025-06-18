State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $9,268,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

