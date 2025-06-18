iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after buying an additional 340,267 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.