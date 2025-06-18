GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

