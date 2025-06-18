LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys 10,221 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 236.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.3% during the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,231,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

