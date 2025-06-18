Planning Center Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Planning Center Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

