Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Raised by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

