Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $315,220,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $7,773,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.