Aspiriant LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 6.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $185,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

