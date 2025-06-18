NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
