BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

