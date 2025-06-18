Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.97, for a total value of $70,015.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,529.73. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average of $280.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

