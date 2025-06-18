MN Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

