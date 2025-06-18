Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McDonald’s
In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.66 and a 200-day moving average of $302.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
