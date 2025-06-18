Essex Savings Bank Buys 969 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

