Walmart, RH, Lowe’s Companies, ON, Kroger, Affirm, and Deckers Outdoor are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are livestock—such as cattle, sheep or pigs—that are raised primarily in open‐air environments (pastures, rangelands or free‐range systems) rather than confined indoor facilities. By allowing animals to graze and roam naturally, outdoor stocking systems typically improve animal welfare, encourage biodiversity and help maintain soil health through natural nutrient cycling. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,672,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,944,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $751.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded up $12.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,974. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.37 and a 200 day moving average of $293.15.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,279. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average of $239.88.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

ON stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,332,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,315. ON has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Kroger stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,713. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 6,523,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.94 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.38. 3,316,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

