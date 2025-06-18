Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $145,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

