Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

