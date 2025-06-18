Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.