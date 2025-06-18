iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

