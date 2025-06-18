Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.