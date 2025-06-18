iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 891.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $573.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

