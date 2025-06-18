Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $2,710,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

