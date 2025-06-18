Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

