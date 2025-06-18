Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

